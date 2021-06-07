What’s next for Augusta’s new fire chief?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a long and controversial hiring process, the city of Augusta finally has a new fire chief. City commissioners tell us Antonio Burden just accepted an offer for the position and is set to start next month. So what’s next for the new fire chief?

Despite the hiring process controversy and calls to restart the search, the real challenge is just beginning for Augusta’s new fire chief. Commissioners say picking up the pieces from our former chief might not be an easy task.

Where there’s smoke there’s fire and Augusta’s new chief has little fires everywhere.

“It will be a challenge....you’re coming in an environment that’s not all that pleasant and enjoyable,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams, District 2.

After more than a month of criticism over the city’s hiring process. Antonio Burden has accepted the job and the challenges that come with it.

“I think one of the big things that he’s going to be facing when he gets here, is making sure that he addresses the concerns within his department that the study showed before he got here,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett, District 8.

Appointed in 2012, former Fire Chief Chris James resigned after years of controversies including discrimination and money mishandling complaints.

In September, the city conducted a $25,000 survey to find issues in the department. They found concern overtraining, morale, ambulance response times, and overall leadership.

“One of the things that I really want to see him concentrate on is, you know, boosting the morale within that department as well as really ramping up recruitment efforts,” said Commissioner Garrett.

According to Burden’s resume, the former Dekalb Deputy Chief has experience working with a program to decrease ambulance service and wait times. He also has taken on many different leadership roles. And managed a $69 million budget.

“So we have the ability to make sure and to repair some of the damage that may have been caused in the past, he has a good opportunity of being successful,” said Commissioner Williams.

One thing Commissioner Garrett says will help Burden is that everyone is looking forward to a fresh start.

Burden’s salary agreement has not been made public yet. The city administrator says we should expect to get that information sometime this week after commissioners are informed. It could range from $111,000 to $166,000.

