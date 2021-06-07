Advertisement

What deputies now say about controversial downtown crash

By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday about a highly visible traffic accident that raised concerns among victims and witnesses in downtown Augusta who questioned whether justice was being served.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Broad Street.

Upon their arrival, deputies’ investigation revealed that a white Jeep Patriot and a gray Acura TSX were involved in an accident. Deputies say it happened when the driver of the Jeep, identified as Paola Quesada-Elizondo, of North Augusta, attempted to turn into a parking space and pulled into the path of the Acura, driven by Spencer Spivey III.

MORE | ‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

After the accident, the passenger and owner of the Jeep, Anthony Holcomb, exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and re-entered the driver’s side and drove away, deputies said. Holcomb continued to the 1100 block of Broad Street and was involved in a second accident with a vehicle driven by Hugo Ramos, of North Augusta, according to deputies.

The result of that collision caused Holcomb’s vehicle to strike several other vehicles that were parked in the median of Broad Street.

Deputies conducted an investigation of both accidents and have charged Holcomb with DUI/alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and driving too fast for conditions, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Quesada-Elizondo was charged with making an improper turn. Quesada-Elizondo did not have a license and was also charged with driving without a license.

Ramos was charged with making an improper turn.

Holcomb’s Jeep was towed from the scene.

“Due to medical concerns, Holcomb was not committed to the detention center,” the statement said.

He was not taken to a hospital, however.

Sources tell News 12 the jail will not accept people who were involved in an accident in which airbags deployed.

He is set to appear in court for these charges, at which time he will be fingerprinted and photographed.

He will still have to post bond and face charges, he just didn’t have to spend a night a jail, sources told News 12.

“No further information will be released at this time,” the statement concluded.

Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.(Hugo Ramos)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Collin Demmon
How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag
Melissa Lockhart
Woman charged after mom’s remains found buried behind Augusta home
Stock graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested
Pedestrian hit and killed in Aiken, SC
Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

Latest News

Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Republican lawmakers speak out against Biden’s families and job plan: ‘Frankly a very liberal wish list’
Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Allen, Hice rally against Biden's family & jobs plan
Aerial view of Riverside Village in North Augusta
North Augusta city leaders pass noise ordinance for Riverside Village
Richmond County deputy involved in three vehicle accident
Gov. Kemp allocates one million to revive Georgia tourism