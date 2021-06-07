What deputies now say about controversial downtown crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday about a highly visible traffic accident that raised concerns among victims and witnesses in downtown Augusta who questioned whether justice was being served.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Broad Street.

Upon their arrival, deputies’ investigation revealed that a white Jeep Patriot and a gray Acura TSX were involved in an accident. Deputies say it happened when the driver of the Jeep, identified as Paola Quesada-Elizondo, of North Augusta, attempted to turn into a parking space and pulled into the path of the Acura, driven by Spencer Spivey III.

After the accident, the passenger and owner of the Jeep, Anthony Holcomb, exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and re-entered the driver’s side and drove away, deputies said. Holcomb continued to the 1100 block of Broad Street and was involved in a second accident with a vehicle driven by Hugo Ramos, of North Augusta, according to deputies.

The result of that collision caused Holcomb’s vehicle to strike several other vehicles that were parked in the median of Broad Street.

Deputies conducted an investigation of both accidents and have charged Holcomb with DUI/alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and driving too fast for conditions, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Quesada-Elizondo was charged with making an improper turn. Quesada-Elizondo did not have a license and was also charged with driving without a license.

Ramos was charged with making an improper turn.

Holcomb’s Jeep was towed from the scene.

“Due to medical concerns, Holcomb was not committed to the detention center,” the statement said.

He was not taken to a hospital, however.

Sources tell News 12 the jail will not accept people who were involved in an accident in which airbags deployed.

He is set to appear in court for these charges, at which time he will be fingerprinted and photographed.

He will still have to post bond and face charges, he just didn’t have to spend a night a jail, sources told News 12.

“No further information will be released at this time,” the statement concluded.

Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning. (Hugo Ramos)

