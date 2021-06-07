‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The moments a white Jeep Patriot fled the scene of an accident, only to hit at least three more cars, were all caught on camera.

“I’m just so angry and so hurt, because so many people could have been hurt during this,” said Kaben Holmes.

Holmes’ green Kia was completely smashed during the incident.

Megan Collins’ yellow Jeep was also damaged. So was Hugo Ramos’ yellow Volkswagen.

“We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices. And here we are,” said Ramos.

Witness on the scene say the driver of the white Jeep Patriot was never placed in handcuffs. Three of the four victims say deputies did not give them the driver’s information, despite Richmond County releasing a statement that said “the parties involved were provided information for the crashes.”

The occupants of one of the four cars that were hit were lucky enough to get a report. It says the driver is Anthony Holcomb. Deputies say the driver was charged with DUI, but Richmond County jailers confirm no one by that name was ever booked in to jail.

“We all would be grateful if this man could be charged with everything that he has committed, and do the actual time like we would,” said Shaquana McCutchen, who was a passenger of the first car that was hit.

Now, victims and witnesses say they are just searching for answers and justice.

“He’s responsible. He made the mistake. He should be responsible for paying for all our vehicles, because we did everything correct,” said Ramos. “We were following the law and it should not be on us.”

