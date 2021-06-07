WATCH: Massive gator takes stroll through S.C. neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents of one Horry County neighborhood welcomed an unexpected visitor this past weekend.

Margie Meek captured video of a massive gator taking a stroll through the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht Club on Sunday.

Her video has now gone viral, garnering over 4,000 comments and 27,000 shares.

Meek said she has heard gators in her backyard at night before but never saw one that close.

She told WMBF News Monday she is amazed how many views the video has received less than 24 hours after sharing it.

