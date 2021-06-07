Advertisement

WATCH: Massive gator takes stroll through S.C. neighborhood

By Nick Doria
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents of one Horry County neighborhood welcomed an unexpected visitor this past weekend.

Margie Meek captured video of a massive gator taking a stroll through the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht Club on Sunday.

Her video has now gone viral, garnering over 4,000 comments and 27,000 shares.

Meek said she has heard gators in her backyard at night before but never saw one that close.

She told WMBF News Monday she is amazed how many views the video has received less than 24 hours after sharing it.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Collin Demmon
How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag
Melissa Lockhart
Woman charged after mom’s remains found buried behind Augusta home
Stock graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested
Pedestrian hit and killed in Aiken, SC
Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

Latest News

Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Republican lawmakers speak out against Biden’s families and job plan: ‘Frankly a very liberal wish list’
Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Allen, Hice rally against Biden's family & jobs plan
Aerial view of Riverside Village in North Augusta
North Augusta city leaders pass noise ordinance for Riverside Village
Richmond County deputy involved in three vehicle accident
Gov. Kemp allocates one million to revive Georgia tourism