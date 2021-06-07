S.C. launches ‘Shot and a Chaser’ campaign to boost COVID vaccinations in young adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s health department is getting creative as it seeks to get more younger adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced this week its new “Shot and a Chaser” campaign. DHEC will partner with the South Carolina Brewers Guild to help boost vaccination rates among young adults.

The 20-24 age group is the least vaccinated age group in the state, making up less than one percent of all vaccinated people in the state, DHEC officials say.

The campaign will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at some breweries, while others will also offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

Anyone who gets their shot on-site from a trained medical professional will be offered a free beer or soda. Anyone choosing a beer must be 21, DHEC said.

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer called the partnership “the latest example of innovation and outside-the-box thinking” required to beat the pandemic.

“Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events,” Simmer said. “This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”

The most current information on the Shot with a Chaser campaign is available at stayscstrong.com/breweries.

“As small, locally-minded businesses, our citizens are our most valuable asset,” SC Brewers Guild Executive Director Brook Bristow said. “If they aren’t healthy, then we can’t be, either.”

Individuals will be monitored for at least 15 minutes after getting their shot, which is the standard observation period after vaccine administration. No proof of medical insurance will be needed.

