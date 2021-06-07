Roadwork roundup: Jefferson County highway upgrades take a big step

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another major step toward a four-lane U.S. 1 corridor from Wadley to Wrens has moved forward with a $32.2 million construction award to contractor E.R. Snell.

The contract will cover highway improvements from Mennonite Church Road (Warrior Trail) to State Route 540 (Fall Line Freeway).

This project includes $2 million in Transportation Investment Act funds.

Beginning near Jefferson County High School, planned improvements will proceed north along U.S. 1, consisting of a four-lane, 44-foot grassed median approaching the existing Big Creek bridge, which will be replaced.

A new parallel bridge to accommodate the expanded lanes is coming there, as well.

Moving northward, the proposed median will taper up to Hoyt Braswell Road, where the typical section will change to four lanes with a 14-foot flush median.

The project is 6.5 miles long with contract completion expected by summer 2024.

This project connects other U.S. 1 major reconstruction jobs for a total length of 21 miles.

Expect traffic changes on Gordon Highway

Starting Thursday, one inside lane of Gordon Highway will be closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction.

Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain.

A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

Ahead of the project, crews will:

Relocate existing signage and striping as needed.

Ensure all parcels in the project area have access maintained.

Bring in digital message boards to alert drivers to changes ahead.

Realign overhead signs and traffic signals with the new traffic pattern.

The Gordon Highway improvements are part of a $18.7 million project, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This combination contract consists of one Transportation Investment Act project to install concrete median barrier in addition to decorative lighting and resurfacing. In concert with the safety improvements, the Georgia DOT bridge office allotted funding to rehabilitate four bridges crossing both CSX and Norfolk Southern Railroad lines.

Also in the news ...

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through June 17, 2021, Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

Also in Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shifts on Hereford Farm Road between William Smith Boulevard and Rollo Domino Circle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Pleasant Home Road. The temporary lane closure will be in the westbound lane of Pleasant Home Road at the intersections of Fairfax Street and Old Anderson Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 8-10.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shift on Sugarcreek Drive at Lewiston Road The intermittent lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through June 18, 2021. The closure is associated with the widening project for Lewiston Road.

There will be temporary lane closures with lane shifts for sewer replacement at 1051-1057 Bartram Ridge, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 517 Mattock Drive, 9 a.m. to 3:30p.m. Thursday; 1022 Bartram Ridge, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 11.

