Advertisement

Roadwork roundup: Jefferson County highway upgrades take a big step

Traffic
Traffic(KTRE)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another major step toward a four-lane U.S. 1 corridor from Wadley to Wrens has moved forward with a $32.2 million construction award to contractor E.R. Snell.

The contract will cover highway improvements from Mennonite Church Road (Warrior Trail) to State Route 540 (Fall Line Freeway).

This project includes $2 million in Transportation Investment Act funds.

MORE | Despite rising prices across Georgia, Augusta sees a dip in fuel costs

Beginning near Jefferson County High School, planned improvements will proceed north along U.S. 1, consisting of a four-lane, 44-foot grassed median approaching the existing Big Creek bridge, which will be replaced.

A new parallel bridge to accommodate the expanded lanes is coming there, as well.

Moving northward, the proposed median will taper up to Hoyt Braswell Road, where the typical section will change to four lanes with a 14-foot flush median.

The project is 6.5 miles long with contract completion expected by summer 2024.

This project connects other U.S. 1 major reconstruction jobs for a total length of 21 miles.

Expect traffic changes on Gordon Highway

Starting Thursday, one inside lane of Gordon Highway will be closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction.

Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain.

A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

Ahead of the project, crews will:

  • Relocate existing signage and striping as needed.
  • Ensure all parcels in the project area have access maintained.
  • Bring in digital message boards to alert drivers to changes ahead.
  • Realign overhead signs and traffic signals with the new traffic pattern.

The Gordon Highway improvements are part of a $18.7 million project, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This combination contract consists of one Transportation Investment Act project to install concrete median barrier in addition to decorative lighting and resurfacing. In concert with the safety improvements, the Georgia DOT bridge office allotted funding to rehabilitate four bridges crossing both CSX and Norfolk Southern Railroad lines.

Also in the news ...

  • In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through June 17, 2021, Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
  • Also in Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shifts on Hereford Farm Road between William Smith Boulevard and Rollo Domino Circle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
  • There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Pleasant Home Road. The temporary lane closure will be in the westbound lane of Pleasant Home Road at the intersections of Fairfax Street and Old Anderson Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 8-10.
  • There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shift on Sugarcreek Drive at Lewiston Road The intermittent lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through June 18, 2021. The closure is associated with the widening project for Lewiston Road.
  • There will be temporary lane closures with lane shifts for sewer replacement at 1051-1057 Bartram Ridge, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 517 Mattock Drive, 9 a.m. to 3:30p.m. Thursday; 1022 Bartram Ridge, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 11.
MORE | Wrench flies out of truck and into windshield of Grovetown driver

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Collin Demmon
How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag
Melissa Lockhart
Woman charged after mom’s remains found buried behind Augusta home
Stock graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested
Pedestrian hit and killed in Aiken, SC
Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

Latest News

Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Republican lawmakers speak out against Biden’s families and job plan: ‘Frankly a very liberal wish list’
Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Allen, Hice rally against Biden's family & jobs plan
Aerial view of Riverside Village in North Augusta
North Augusta city leaders pass noise ordinance for Riverside Village
Richmond County deputy involved in three vehicle accident
Gov. Kemp allocates one million to revive Georgia tourism