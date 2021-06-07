Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges.

Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.

Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa.

Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.

Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Collin Demmon
How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag
Melissa Lockhart
Woman charged after mom’s remains found buried behind Augusta home
Stock graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested
Pedestrian hit and killed in Aiken, SC
Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

Latest News

Police are seeking 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez on a murder warrant in relation to the...
Police: Slain boy found near Vegas ID’d as 7-year-old; mother sought
Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Republican lawmakers speak out against Biden’s families and job plan: ‘Frankly a very liberal wish list’
Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Allen, Hice rally against Biden's family & jobs plan
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 51
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls