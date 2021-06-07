Advertisement

Police: S.C. man shoots at Domino’s employees because restaurant was closed

Kito Azi Weaver.
Kito Azi Weaver.((Source: Rock Hill Police Department))
By WBTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot at several Domino’s employees because the business was closed.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the restaurant located on East White Street in Rock Hill. Officers were originally called out due to a disorderly customer, but while en route they got word that shots had been fired.

At the scene, police spoke with four employees who said the shooter began arguing because the business was closed and they would not let him to place an order. They said the man then got a firearm from his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the employees from outside the business.

Investigators say four spent shell casings were located in the parking lot.

Less than a half hour later, officers saw a grey Camaro that matched the description given traveling at a high rate of speed on Heckle Blvd. The vehicle was pulled over and the driver was identified as 22-year-old Kito Azi Weaver II of Columbia, S.C.

Police say a firearm was also found in the vehicle.

Weaver was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

No further information has been released.

