Advertisement

Plant Vogtle Unit 4 reaches another major milestone

Plant Vogtle Unit 4 containment near Waynesboro.
Plant Vogtle Unit 4 containment near Waynesboro.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power announced Monday that plant equipment for Unit 4 is now energized, or permanently powered, which is needed to perform all subsequent testing for the unit at the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion project.

With equipment previously running on temporary construction power at the new unit for the nuclear power plant near Waynesboro, the achievement of initial energization marks another step toward system operations.

Unit 4 is undergoing testing, with the project team earlier this year starting the integrated flush testing process, which pushes water through the permanent plant system piping that feeds into the reactor vessel and reactor coolant loops.

Integrated flush represents a critical step as the process is key to helping ensure the safe startup of Unit 4 and initiated the start of more extensive testing ahead for the unit’s systems.

Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years at the nuclear plant, while Units 1 and 2 have been operating for decades.

MORE | Indicted Ga. lawman’s attorney blasts leak of report by panel that included Burke County sheriff

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Collin Demmon
How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag
Melissa Lockhart
Woman charged after mom’s remains found buried behind Augusta home
Stock graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested
Pedestrian hit and killed in Aiken, SC
Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

Latest News

Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Republican lawmakers speak out against Biden’s families and job plan: ‘Frankly a very liberal wish list’
Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Allen, Hice rally against Biden's family & jobs plan
Aerial view of Riverside Village in North Augusta
North Augusta city leaders pass noise ordinance for Riverside Village
Richmond County deputy involved in three vehicle accident
Gov. Kemp allocates one million to revive Georgia tourism