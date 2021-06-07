Plant Vogtle Unit 4 reaches another major milestone

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power announced Monday that plant equipment for Unit 4 is now energized, or permanently powered, which is needed to perform all subsequent testing for the unit at the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion project.

With equipment previously running on temporary construction power at the new unit for the nuclear power plant near Waynesboro, the achievement of initial energization marks another step toward system operations.

Unit 4 is undergoing testing, with the project team earlier this year starting the integrated flush testing process, which pushes water through the permanent plant system piping that feeds into the reactor vessel and reactor coolant loops.

Integrated flush represents a critical step as the process is key to helping ensure the safe startup of Unit 4 and initiated the start of more extensive testing ahead for the unit’s systems.

Units 3 and 4 have been under construction in recent years at the nuclear plant, while Units 1 and 2 have been operating for decades.

