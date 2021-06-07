One deputy quits, two others back at work after Andrew Brown shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - One deputy involved in the Andrew Brown, Jr. shooting has quit, while two others are now back to work.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn is resigning, effective at the end of the month. The sheriff said the corporal will use accrued leave until June 30th.

Wooten said Deputy Daniel Meads and Deputy Robert Morgan returned to work on Wednesday.

All three were put on administrative leave after Brown was shot and killed on April 21st outside his Elizabeth City home as they tried to serve a search and arrest warrant on him.

While the district attorney said the shooting was justified and that no charges would be filed, Wooten said on May 18th the three would stay on the force, be disciplined, and retrained.

To date, what disciplinary action taken again the three haven’t been made public, despite that information being a public record under state law.

When asked to clarify if there had been additional action taken against the deputies, or if that would be forthcoming, a spokeswoman said no additional information would be released.

The FBI continues to investigate the shooting of Brown.

