Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Monday identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
Donald P. Paige, 68, of Aiken, was fatally struck at about 9:01 p.m. Saturday on York Street at Barnwell Avenue, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Paige was walking northward on York Street when a northbound vehicle struck him, according to authorities.
Emergency medical crews transported Paige to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
