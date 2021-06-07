Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Monday identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

Donald P. Paige, 68, of Aiken, was fatally struck at about 9:01 p.m. Saturday on York Street at Barnwell Avenue, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Paige was walking northward on York Street when a northbound vehicle struck him, according to authorities.

Emergency medical crews transported Paige to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.

