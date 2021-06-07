Man charged with shooting vehicle at Augusta shopping center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at an occupied car in the parking lot of an Augusta shopping center.

Deangelo Marcell Fortson, 36, was charged on Saturday with possession of a firearm during a crime and aggravated assault, according to jail records.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 5:45 a.m. to the parking lot of the Colony Plaza shopping center at 2115 Windsor Spring Road to investigate a report of gunfire.

Authorities determined the victim, Lavosier Hunt, 42, of Augusta, arrived at 2115 Windsor Spring Road to work out at Planet Fitness with a female friend. Shortly thereafter, Hunt saw a vehicle driven by Fortson pull up and park next to Hunt’s vehicle.

The two got into an altercation before Fortson then exited his vehicle and shot 12 times at Hunt, striking the vehicle multiple times before leaving the scene in an unknown direction, deputies reported.

No one was injured from the shooting.

Fortson is currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.