Jackets Drop Heartbreaker in Extras

(WRDW)
By GT Athletics
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE – #CardiacJackets gave fans one last thriller as Drew Compton’s two-out, two-strike homer in the ninth forced extras, but it wouldn’t be enough as Georgia Tech baseball fell 14-11 in 11 innings to No. 4 Vanderbilt well after midnight Monday morning in the Nashville Regional at Hawkins Field.

The Yellow Jackets (31-25) continued to be hot offensively, getting led by Luke Waddell’s home run, Kevin Parada’s two-run extra-inning home run, Justyn-Henry Malloy’s 2-for-3, two RBI game, and Stephen Reid’s mammoth fifth-inning home run to finish with four RBI on the night.

Tech used eight pitchers on the night with RHP Chance Huff making his first start of the year and keeping the game close, allowing just three earned runs in 3.1 innings to start. LHP Josiah Siegel (2-1) received the loss, after the go-ahead run reached on a base hit off the leg before having to come out.

The Commodores (43-15) were led at the plate by Isaiah Thomas, who finished with three hits. RHP Luke Murphy (3-1) received the win, pitching 3.2 innings in relief and surrendering two runs on one hit.

