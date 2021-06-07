Advertisement

Indicted Ga. lawman’s attorney blasts leak of report by panel that included Burke County sheriff

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - The attorney for a Georgia sheriff charged with federal civil rights violations is criticizing the public release of a review panel’s report urging the governor to suspend him from office.

Attorney Drew Findling told reporters Sunday that the three-page report leaked to news outlets “poisons a potential jury pool” that will eventually hear the charges against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Findling noted Georgia law states such reports to the governor are not public records.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill on Wednesday based on the recommendation of state Attorney General Chris Carr and two other sheriffs.

MORE | GBI investigates Hancock County killing; suspect held in Aiken County

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was one of those sheriffs.

The indictment accuses Hill of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies.

“That restraint is supposed to be monitored by a medical professional, and it’s very clear … that it’s never to be used at punishment,” Williams said last week.

The panel found that the charges in the indictment relate to and directly affect Hill’s ability to do his job in a way that adversely affects the public.

The court case is pending.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Collin Demmon
How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag
Melissa Lockhart
Woman charged after mom’s remains found buried behind Augusta home
Stock graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested
Pedestrian hit and killed in Aiken, SC
Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

Latest News

Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Republican lawmakers speak out against Biden’s families and job plan: ‘Frankly a very liberal wish list’
Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Allen, Hice rally against Biden's family & jobs plan
Aerial view of Riverside Village in North Augusta
North Augusta city leaders pass noise ordinance for Riverside Village
Richmond County deputy involved in three vehicle accident
Gov. Kemp allocates one million to revive Georgia tourism