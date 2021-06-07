Indicted Ga. lawman’s attorney blasts leak of report by panel that included Burke County sheriff

ATLANTA - The attorney for a Georgia sheriff charged with federal civil rights violations is criticizing the public release of a review panel’s report urging the governor to suspend him from office.

Attorney Drew Findling told reporters Sunday that the three-page report leaked to news outlets “poisons a potential jury pool” that will eventually hear the charges against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Findling noted Georgia law states such reports to the governor are not public records.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill on Wednesday based on the recommendation of state Attorney General Chris Carr and two other sheriffs.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was one of those sheriffs.

The indictment accuses Hill of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies.

“That restraint is supposed to be monitored by a medical professional, and it’s very clear … that it’s never to be used at punishment,” Williams said last week.

The panel found that the charges in the indictment relate to and directly affect Hill’s ability to do his job in a way that adversely affects the public.

The court case is pending.

