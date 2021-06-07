How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was jailed last Tuesday after deputies found him wandering a Beech Island roadway, apparently stoned and making nonsensical statements.

Days later, deputies learned they had a Georgia murder suspect on their hands — a man accused in the death of a person whose decomposing remains were found in a bag.

Christopher Collin Demmon, 33, is charged with malice murder in the death of an as-yet unidentified person whose remains were found Friday in a yard in Devereux, Ga., an unincorporated community less than 5 miles southwest of Sparta in Hancock County.

But by the time the remains were found, Demmon had already been jailed for days on charges that included disorderly conduct, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an incident report from the agency, he was arrested last Tuesday at 11 Spann Hammond Road.

A deputy responded to a report at the scene around 11:20 p.m. and found a vehicle blocking both lanes of the roadway with Demmon walking in the road, according to authorities.

Demmon asked if the deputy “was part of the organization,” according to the deputy.

The deputy saw Demmon was “in an excited state and his pupils to be pinpoint,” according to the report.

Demmon’s erratic behavior, statements and body language were “indicators of narcotics use,” the deputy wrote.

Demmon gave the deputy numerous listed aliases, according to the report.

The deputy arrested Demmon, who was taken to Aiken County jail.

His vehicle was towed.

Then the remains were found Friday at a home on Main Street in Devereux.

GBI Special Agent Mary Chandler said it wasn’t known how long the remains had been in the yard, but decomposition had already begun.

After learning of the remains around 7 p.m., the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office quickly requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI agents and Hancock County investigators began interviewing neighbors and people who had knowledge of the incident.

By Sunday, authorities learned their suspect was already in Aiken County jail, where he’d been for days.

The preliminary investigation reveals Demmon and another person lived at the residence on occasion, according to the GBI. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office lists Demmon as being from Tampa, Fla.

His criminal record includes charges of grand theft, burglary and credit card fraud in the Tampa area. Florida records show he was released from prison about seven months ago.

Positive identification of the victim is pending. The body was transported to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy, which could be complete Monday or Tuesday.

The agency said Demmon will be brought to Georgia to face the murder charge.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the GBI’s Milledgeville office at 478-445-4173 or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-6471. Tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-TIPS, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report