Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a moped rider from Ridge Spring, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 10:25 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Topaz Road, 2 miles west of Batesburg-Leesville, according to the patrol.

A 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan struck a moped from behind while both were northbound on U.S. 1, according to the patrol.

The moped went off the right side of the roadway and the rider, identified as Timothy Sean Cyrus, 43, or Ridge Spring, was thrown, according to the patrol.

Cyrus, who was not wearing a helmet but was wearing a reflective vest, died at the scene, the patrol reported.

The Caravan left the scene, according to the patrol.

However, the driver, identified as Amanda Sandin, 27, of Leesburg, turned herself in at 1:45 a.m. Monday, according to the patrol.

She was arrested and held in Saluda County on a charge of leaving the scene of a collision involving death, the patrol reported.

An autopsy of Cyrus is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate the incident.

