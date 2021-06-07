Dip in COVID-19 vaccine demand leads to clinics shutting down

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re seeing vaccination rates plummet all the way from the national level to right here at home. AU Health tell us they have one vaccination clinic set up this week. Then after that, there are none on the schedule for the foreseeable future. Today we spoke to locals and our local experts about where vaccinations go from here.

We sent out several polls across social media today. Many of you say you are vaccinated but based on state data about 6 of 10 Georgians aren’t vaccinated.

Here are some of the reasons why: ‘I’m scared I don’t want to get sick or worse,’ ‘I haven’t been sick in years,’ ‘I have more trust in my immune system than a vaccine.’

This is the battle health officials say they are fighting.

Mass vaccinations for COVID-19 are in the past. It’s now up to convincing people one by one.

“I didn’t think there was enough research involved in it, and I wanted to make sure that in 10 years from now I wouldn’t have any side effects,” said Kimberly Tanksley, a woman that was vaccinated today.

Kimberly Tanksley got her second dose of the vaccine today. She has questioned it from the beginning.

“I had to wait because I had medical conditions in the beginning. I had to wait for clearance from my doctor. I was skeptical in the beginning but I decided to go ahead and take it anyway,” she said.

She says she’s relieved now. But one of many that health officials are trying to convince to get the shot.

“The more convenience you can offer someone that might be on the fence the more opportunity you are going to have to convert,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Health.

Dr. Wyche with AU Health says that’s why they are offering vaccinations at Golden Harvest’s mobile markets.

But the vaccinations are trickling in. Out of three mobile markets, only three percent of people said yes to getting the shot.

“Somewhere around 75 to 80 percent of demand since the peak has fallen off across all areas,” said Dr. Wyche.

Georgia and South Carolina remain in the bottom tier of vaccination rates around the country. AU’s Washington Square location is doing 100 doses per clinic now.

“We are offering less hours, and we are also offering less spots,” he said.

Because the demand and urgency simply isn’t there anymore.

Dr. Wyche thinks there are three main reasons why people aren’t looking for vaccines. Many think the pandemic is over so there’s no urgency, The Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause hurt confidence in the system, and the vaccines aren’t fully FDA approved.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.