Despite rising prices across Georgia, Augusta sees a dip in fuel costs

Gas prices
Gas prices(Pexels.com)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - After the Memorial Day weekend’s spike in gasoline demand, fuel prices took different directions in the two-state region — rising in Georgia but falling in South Carolina.

The good news is that Augusta is bucking the Peach State trend, with prices actually falling here.

A look at Georgia gas prices

Georgia’s statewide average gas price has risen 0.9 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

But in Augusta, the average price today is $2.81 per gallon, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84 per gallon.

Georgia’s average gas price is 15.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and is $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.49 per gallon today, while the most expensive is $3.34 per gallon, a difference of 85 cents per gallon.

AAA reports that it costs Georgia motorists $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $6.75 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

Here’s a look at Georgia prices compiled by AAA:

  • Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($2.94), Gainesville ($2.91) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.88).
  • Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($2.80), Columbus ($2.82) and Albany ($2.83).

Across the river in South Carolina

Price reports from across the Palmetto State show South Carolina gas prices have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week.

GasBuddy says its daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows prices are averaging $2.78 per gallon Monday.

Overall, gas prices in South Carolina are 13.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.05 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

According to price reports, GasBuddy says the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.44 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. This is a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

The national picture

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, and GasBuddy analysts say national prices are averaging $3.04 per gallon Monday. They say this is up 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

AAA Auto Club Public Affairs Director Garrett Townsend said: “Pump prices usually trickle higher during the summer months due to increased demand. However, if total domestic stocks outpace demand, American motorists will likely see pump prices fluctuate the next coming weeks.”

From reports by WALB and WCSC

