Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first half the day is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies, but storms will be possible again this afternoon and into the evening.

Our summer-like weather pattern will continue most of this week with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s based upon who sees the rain. Overall temps should be cooler on today and Tuesday due to rain chances being more widespread and not as isolated. As we get past Wednesday rain chances will be decreasing and afternoon temperatures will likely reach the low to mid 90s.

Rain totals by Wednesday look to range from 0.75″ - 2″. However, if you are one of the lucky few that sees a thunderstorm everyday your rain totals will be higher. Keep it here for the latest updates.

