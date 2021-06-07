Advertisement

Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Summer-like pattern continuing over the next several days with afternoon storm chances and high humidity.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soggy outlook for the CSRA over the next few days. Showers will turn more isolated overnight. Skies will stay cloudy and patchy fog could develop in usual problem areas. Temperatures will stay close to 70 tonight with muggy air in place. Winds will be light and variable mainly out of the south.

Moisture rich air over the area combined with upper level disturbances moving through the region will create high rain chances again Tuesday. Rain chances will be isolated to scattered in the morning with coverage increasing as we continue to heat up during the day. Rain rates could be heavy at times and cause flooding issues for low lying and poor drainage areas. Never drive through a flooded road if you don’t know what’s underneath flood waters. Highs will likely stay in the mid 80s thanks to clouds and rain. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday is looking a little hotter with highs near 90 and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our summer pattern looks to continue into later this week and weekend. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the low 90s with isolated to scattered storms forming mainly in the afternoon hours each day. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Collin Demmon
How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag
Melissa Lockhart
Woman charged after mom’s remains found buried behind Augusta home
Stock graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested
Pedestrian hit and killed in Aiken, SC
Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

Latest News

Dr. Cione holds a earlier model of a UAS in front of t P-3 Orion (Source: NOAA)
Georgia-made drones to help improve hurricane forecasting
Afternoon Storms
Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain Chances
Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Pop Up Showers/Storms
Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding