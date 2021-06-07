Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soggy outlook for the CSRA over the next few days. Showers will turn more isolated overnight. Skies will stay cloudy and patchy fog could develop in usual problem areas. Temperatures will stay close to 70 tonight with muggy air in place. Winds will be light and variable mainly out of the south.

Moisture rich air over the area combined with upper level disturbances moving through the region will create high rain chances again Tuesday. Rain chances will be isolated to scattered in the morning with coverage increasing as we continue to heat up during the day. Rain rates could be heavy at times and cause flooding issues for low lying and poor drainage areas. Never drive through a flooded road if you don’t know what’s underneath flood waters. Highs will likely stay in the mid 80s thanks to clouds and rain. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday is looking a little hotter with highs near 90 and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our summer pattern looks to continue into later this week and weekend. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the low 90s with isolated to scattered storms forming mainly in the afternoon hours each day. Keep it here for updates during the week.

