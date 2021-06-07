Crews respond to crash with injuries in Aiken County

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers and law enforcement officers rushed to the scene of an injury accident Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:08 a.m. on Belvedere Clearwater Road at U.S. 1, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At least one lane and possible two were being shut down.

At least three vehicles were involved, with multiple patients.

