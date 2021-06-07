Advertisement

Crews respond to crash with injuries in Aiken County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers and law enforcement officers rushed to the scene of an injury accident Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:08 a.m. on Belvedere Clearwater Road at U.S. 1, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At least one lane and possible two were being shut down.

At least three vehicles were involved, with multiple patients.

