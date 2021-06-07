Columbia County Sheriff’s Office invites applicants to learn more

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re thinking about a career in law enforcement, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a career day this week.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Columbia County Government Complex auditorium in Building A, 630 Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans.

Recruiters will be on site to answer questions and explain the application process.

