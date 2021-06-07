Advertisement

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office invites applicants to learn more

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re thinking about a career in law enforcement, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a career day this week.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Columbia County Government Complex auditorium in Building A, 630 Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans.

Recruiters will be on site to answer questions and explain the application process.

MORE | Ga. judicial emergency extension looks likely to be the last

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Collin Demmon
How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag
Melissa Lockhart
Woman charged after mom’s remains found buried behind Augusta home
Stock graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested
Pedestrian hit and killed in Aiken, SC
Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

Latest News

Plant Vogtle Unit 4 containment near Waynesboro.
Plant Vogtle Unit 4 reaches another major milestone
Gas prices
Despite rising prices across Georgia, Augusta sees a dip in fuel costs
How Dominion Energy customers can save money, get assistance
Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for...
Walmart aims to empower workers with free smartphones, new app