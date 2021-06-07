Cantlay wins a playoff at Memorial on Sunday without Rahm

(AP) - Patrick Cantlay is the Memorial winner again on a Sunday filled with drama. But it did not include Jon Rahm. Cantlay made a 12-foot par putt on the first playoff hole to beat Collin Morikawa.

Some 24 hours earlier, Cantlay was six shots behind Rahm, who looked like a runaway winner. No sooner had Rahm finished that he was notified of a positive test for the coronavirus and he was knocked out of the tournament.

That left Cantlay and Morikawa tied for the lead. It stayed that way much of the final round until Cantlay got him at the end.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.