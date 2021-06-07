Advertisement

Alabama, Saban agree to new 8-year deal through 2029 season

Nick Saban receives the Coaches' Trophy for the third time since becoming UA's head coach. (Photo: Dennis Washington)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban has agreed to a three-year contract extension running through the 2029 season.

Alabama announced the extension on Monday. The extension includes $8.425 million in base salary and talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts.

The 69-year-old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships since taking over in 2007, will receive an $800,000 ``contract completion benefit’' after each contract year from 2022-25.

