Alabama, Saban agree to new 8-year deal through 2029 season

(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban has agreed to a three-year contract extension running through the 2029 season.

Alabama announced the extension on Monday. The extension includes $8.425 million in base salary and talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts.

The 69-year-old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships since taking over in 2007, will receive an $800,000 ``contract completion benefit’' after each contract year from 2022-25.

