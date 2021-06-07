Aiken County Animal Shelter sees influx of surrenders; plans in the works for expansion

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plans are in the works for expanding the Aiken County Animal Shelter, which they hope will get more pets into homes. The building will be called the P.A.W.S center.

“‘P’ for ‘prime learning,’ ‘A’ for ‘adoption’, ‘W’ for ‘wellness’, ‘S’ for ‘socialization,’” said Jennifer Miller, president of the organization Friends of the Animal Shelter, or FOTAS.

She tells us the new building will have a room for cats to roam outside of their cages, an area to train dogs, and most importantly, a place for prospective owners to get to know furry friends one-on-one.

“It’s gonna have two quiet, comfortable meet and greet adoption rooms where prospective adopters can get to know their perspective animal,” she said.

Miller says sometimes it’s hard for prospective pet owners to get a feel for a dog when they’re meeting outside.

“For example, Mr. Jones could come see Chloe [a shelter pet]. And he takes Chloe out to the play yard, and Chloe’s so excited to get outside the kennel, and she plays with the grass, and runs around,” said Miller. “And Mr. Jones says, ‘well I’m going to leave now, Chloe doesn’t like me.’ We say, ‘no, no, Mr. Jones. Chloe likes you, but she’s just a little distracted because she’s so excited to get out.’”

She says she believes the new space will be a game changer.

“It’s going to increase adoptions, reduce the length of stay of animals, and promote educational pet responsibility and spay and neuter,” she said.

As the building is in the works, the shelter is currently seeing an influx of pets. The shelter tells us they took in 20 animals Friday alone, and 80 animals within the first four days of June.

Miller tells us she’s heard of some pets being surrendered because their owner doesn’t have time as the pandemic eases, but the shelter’s adoption coordinator tells us a lot of the overflow in pets is coming from financial straits.

“People are losing their jobs, the housing market is really tough. So people who are renting, or looking to buy and move into a home haven’t been able to, or aren’t able to find pet friendly housing,” said Hillary Clark-Kulis, Aiken County Animal Shelter’s adoption coordinator.

They tell us it’s also breeding season, and vacation season also brings in many surrenders.

“Everyone going on summer vacation, when kids are getting out of school, that’s a big time for everyone to bring their animals in here,” said Clark-Kulis.

It’s all the more reason why the shelter says they’re excited for the expansion sooner rather than later.

Miller tells us they hope to bid out the project in the fall, and build come winter.

She says the project was originally budgeted for $260,000, but due to increased building costs due to the pandemic, it’s now slated for around $400,000. Miller tells us majority of the money will be coming from FOTAS seed money.

