Deputies says DUI driver in Broad Street crash was charged

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Jeep Patriot involved in a crash on Broad Street that damaged at least three vehicles was charged with DUI.

Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning. (Hugo Ramos)

A check of Richmond County Jail Records do not show a man matching his description charged with any traffic-related violations.

At this time, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office also has not given the name of the suspect, but a photo of the incident report sent to News 12 shows the driver of the Jeep is named Anthony Holcomb. According to the booking desk at Charles B. Webster Detention Center, he was never booked in.

In a statement, deputies said: “Driver was charged with DUI for the wreck and the parties involved were provided the information for the crashes according to our traffic division. Deputies did drive him away from the scene for his safety as several people kept trying to confront him even while we had him detained.”

Kaben Holmes, whose Kia was totaled in the incident, Hugo Ramos, whose Volkswagon was damaged, and Megan Collins, whose yellow Jeep was damaged, all tell News 12 deputies did not give them any information about the driver.

Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning. (Hugo Ramos)

Megan Collins says her yellow Jeep was damaged when the white Jeep Patriot crashed. (Megan Collins)

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on Broad Street. Video shows a white Jeep attempting to flee the scene of one crash, only to crash into at least two more cars less than a block away.

