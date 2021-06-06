Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, others hurt in shooting at Florida graduation party

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three people are dead and at least five others are injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area.

Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez told news outlets Sunday that one of those killed was a state corrections officer.

Ramirez said the party at a strip mall was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.”

The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Collin Demmon
How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag
Melissa Lockhart
Woman charged after mom’s remains found buried behind Augusta home
Stock graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested
Pedestrian hit and killed in Aiken, SC
Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

Latest News

Police are seeking 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez on a murder warrant in relation to the...
Police: Slain boy found near Vegas ID’d as 7-year-old; mother sought
Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Republican lawmakers speak out against Biden’s families and job plan: ‘Frankly a very liberal wish list’
Congressmen Rick Allen and Jody Hice are speaking out against the President’s families and jobs...
Allen, Hice rally against Biden's family & jobs plan
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 51
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls