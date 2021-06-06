Advertisement

Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Summer-like pattern continuing over the next several days with afternoon storm chances and high humidity.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we continue through this evening we’ll see the chance of storms increasing between 6pm and 9pm and a slow moving sea breeze front moves in off the Atlantic. Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will be possible along this boundary and may lead to some flooding issues in locations that have seen a good amount of rainfall over the last couple of days. Storms will start to loose their strength after 9pm but a few remaining showers with an isolated thunder will be possible through midnight. Temperatures will remain in the 80s by 9pm and fall into the mid to low 70s by 11 pm.

We’ll start your Monday with patchy fog and temperatures remaining in the low 70s and upper 60s. The first half the day is looking dry with partly cloudy skies but storms will be possible again in the afternoon and evening hours.

Our summer-like weather pattern will continue through most of this upcoming week with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s based upon who sees the rain. Overall temps should be cooler on Monday and Tuesday due to rain chances being more widespread and not as isolated. As we get past Wednesday rain chances will be decreasing and afternoon temperatures will likely reach the low to mid 90s.

Rain totals by Wednesday look to range from 0.75″ - 2″. However, if you are one of the lucky few that sees a thunderstorm everyday your rain totals will be higher. Keep it here for the latest updates.

A look at potential rainfall totals across the CSRA through Wednesday.
A look at potential rainfall totals across the CSRA through Wednesday.(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Collin Demmon
How local murder suspect landed in jail days before decaying remains were found in bag
Melissa Lockhart
Woman charged after mom’s remains found buried behind Augusta home
Stock graphic
Hit-and-run crash kills moped rider in Saluda County; SUV driver arrested
Pedestrian hit and killed in Aiken, SC
Name given for 68-year-old who was killed by vehicle in Aiken County
Several cars were damaged during a crash on Broad Street early Saturday morning.
‘We’re all just victims in somebody else’s poor choices’: People speak out after crash

Latest News

Heavy rain and lightning will be the main concern with storms the next few days.
Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Dr. Cione holds a earlier model of a UAS in front of t P-3 Orion (Source: NOAA)
Georgia-made drones to help improve hurricane forecasting
Afternoon Storms
Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Pop Up Showers/Storms
Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding