Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we continue through this evening we’ll see the chance of storms increasing between 6pm and 9pm and a slow moving sea breeze front moves in off the Atlantic. Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will be possible along this boundary and may lead to some flooding issues in locations that have seen a good amount of rainfall over the last couple of days. Storms will start to loose their strength after 9pm but a few remaining showers with an isolated thunder will be possible through midnight. Temperatures will remain in the 80s by 9pm and fall into the mid to low 70s by 11 pm.

We’ll start your Monday with patchy fog and temperatures remaining in the low 70s and upper 60s. The first half the day is looking dry with partly cloudy skies but storms will be possible again in the afternoon and evening hours.

Our summer-like weather pattern will continue through most of this upcoming week with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s based upon who sees the rain. Overall temps should be cooler on Monday and Tuesday due to rain chances being more widespread and not as isolated. As we get past Wednesday rain chances will be decreasing and afternoon temperatures will likely reach the low to mid 90s.

Rain totals by Wednesday look to range from 0.75″ - 2″. However, if you are one of the lucky few that sees a thunderstorm everyday your rain totals will be higher. Keep it here for the latest updates.

A look at potential rainfall totals across the CSRA through Wednesday. (WRDW)

