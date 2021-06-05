Washington County Sheriff’s Office awaiting autopsy results in Tina Prince case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after Washington County investigators discovered the body of who they believe to be Tina Prince, questions remain about the events leading to her death.

“So much stuff we don’t understand and it’s really worrisome to know that we might never know. We might not ever understand,” said Brook Usry, Tina Prince’s friend.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran told News 12: “The family has not [identified Tina’s body yet]. The crime lab will have to use forensics to legally identify the body. I’ve been told it would likely be Tuesday or Wednesday before that is done.”

Prince’s body was discovered on a rural road just outside Sandersville Friday, and 31-year-old Aaron Adams is charged with concealing her death and two counts of lying to investigators. No one has been charged with murder.

“Until the crime lab is able to provide the manner or cause of death, we are unable to bring that charge,” said Sheriff Cochran. “We have the burden of proof to have the facts and/or probable cause before we can request that type of warrant.”

Prince disappeared May 28 after stepping outside Puebla’s Restaurant to take a phone call during dinner with her family.

After days of hoping for Prince’s safe return, the news of her body possibly being found wasn’t the outcome family was praying for.

“It was devastating. Truly devastating to know that such a great person with a heart of gold, pure gold, had passed in such a way,” said Mason Evans, Tina Prince’s nephew.

Now, friends and family are wishing they could go back in time.

“I wish we could change it all, and we can’t,” said Usry.

They say she was a loving mom, and now her kids are left without her.

“Her children, she worshiped her children,” said Usry.

Family tells us Prince, an elementary school teacher, also loved her first grade students all the same.

“She always treated them like they were her own children,” said Evans. “It was like you had a second mother.”

Usry tells us she feels a mix of sadness and anger towards the man accused of concealing the body.

“This makes no sense. I don’t care any of the circumstances. She did not deserve anything,” said Usry.

But the community remains hopeful they’ll find answers.

“Justice will be served,” said her nephew.

