Youths can participate in free Sand Hills Community Center summer program

Sand Hills Community Center
Sand Hills Community Center(wfxg)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta native Karen Brown, former Dance Theatre of Harlem principal ballerina, dance administrator, dance professor and founder of En Pointe Plus Dance Mastery Institute, and her team will conduct the free virtual fourth annual Sand Hills Community Center Summer Youth Program.

Brown is the creative and program director of the two-week arts enrichment program held Mondays through Fridays from June 14-26, sponsored by the city of Augusta and the Augusta Commission in collaboration with the Augusta Recreation and Parks Department and the Richmond County Board of Education.

MORE | Augusta Museum of History beginning expansion project

The program is designed for 10- to 14-year-olds who are in sixth through eighth grades.

They will experience painting, writing, singing, spoken word, financial literacy and public speaking workshops. Also, modern dance, ballet and hip hop dance will be offered as well as training for athletes to learn to jump higher and run faster with strength and agility.

Throughout the program, there will be awards, and prizes, and each student will receive an event T-shirt.

To register, students may visit https://forms.augustaga.gov/Forms/SandHillsSummerProgram or go the Facebook address, https://www.facebook.com/SandHillsSummerYouthProgram.

The Zoom link will be provided after registration.

