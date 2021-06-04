Winning streak ends at three, Charleston wins 7-0

North Augusta, SC – The Jackets were faced with another Top 30 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays system on Thursday. This time it was Cole Wilcox for the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), and the 2020 third round selection went five scoreless innings to earn his first professional win. Charleston scored seven times to win it 7-0.

The GreenJackets had their three-game win streak snapped and fall to 12-15. Charleston improves to 16-11.

The RiverDogs offense did the majority of their damage in the 2nd inning. Charleston scored four times. It was a bases clearing triple from Abiezel Ramirez to make it 3-0. Heriberto Hernandez doubled, and the lead was 4-0.

Charleston continued to pile on. Three wild pitches from Gabriel Rodriguez allowed two RiverDogs to score and make it 6-0. In the 6th inning it was a Ramirez sacrifice fly to make it 7-0.

The Jackets did not score the rest of the way and finished the night 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Ben Thompson pitched two scoreless innings down the stretch for the Jackets.

NOTES:

· Willie Carter extended his hitting streak to five games.

· Cade Bunnell walked two more times. He now has 25 walks this year.

· Ben Thompson lowered his ERA to 1.13.

