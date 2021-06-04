Advertisement

Winning streak ends at three, Charleston wins 7-0

(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North Augusta, SC – The Jackets were faced with another Top 30 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays system on Thursday. This time it was Cole Wilcox for the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), and the 2020 third round selection went five scoreless innings to earn his first professional win. Charleston scored seven times to win it 7-0.

The GreenJackets had their three-game win streak snapped and fall to 12-15. Charleston improves to 16-11.

The RiverDogs offense did the majority of their damage in the 2nd inning. Charleston scored four times. It was a bases clearing triple from Abiezel Ramirez to make it 3-0. Heriberto Hernandez doubled, and the lead was 4-0.

Charleston continued to pile on. Three wild pitches from Gabriel Rodriguez allowed two RiverDogs to score and make it 6-0. In the 6th inning it was a Ramirez sacrifice fly to make it 7-0.

The Jackets did not score the rest of the way and finished the night 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Ben Thompson pitched two scoreless innings down the stretch for the Jackets.

NOTES:

·       Willie Carter extended his hitting streak to five games.

·       Cade Bunnell walked two more times. He now has 25 walks this year.

·       Ben Thompson lowered his ERA to 1.13.

NEXT HOMESTAND: Tuesday, June 1st – 6th vs Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays)

Tuesday, June 8th- 13th vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs)

Thursday June 3rd, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs – 7:05 p.m.

· Thirsty. Thursday. Is. Back. Presented by KICKS99, BOB FM, Garden City Social and Mr. Tatoo. The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and other discounted beers from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Friday, June 4th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs – 7:05 p.m.

  • Gates Open 6:00pm

· First 1,750 fans through the gates can receive a Tin Sign presented by Coca-Cola

· 90s Night - 90s babies unite! It’s 90s night at the ballpark.

  • Braves BUZZFest – Red Out
  • “Feature Friday,” highlights one beer at the Keg Stand from 6:00PM-8:00PM

Saturday, June 5th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs – 6:05 p.m.

  • Gates open at 4:30 for the White Claw Pre-game Concert.
  • $2 Off White Claw from 4:30 until first pitch

· 2000s Night – Come join us for the new Millenium!

· It’s the 2nd Booming Fireworks Show of 2021. You don’t want to miss it!

Sunday, June 6th, 2021 vs Charleston RiverDogs – 2:05 p.m.

  • Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game!
  • Bark in the Park - Bring out your four-legged GreenJackets fan for a night at the ballpark! Presented by Hollywood Feed

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Prince
Missing teacher update: Prayers, concerns and hope abound in Washington County
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’
These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
Florida man jailed over kidnapping, sex trafficking of Augusta child
Rhett Riviere
Man charged in with secretly recording video of woman at Aiken vacation rental

Latest News

Eberle, Factor lead Oklahoma St. past Georgia 3-2 in WCWS
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Swanson stays hot with 2-run HR as Braves top Nationals 5-0
Name game: Final list set of possible successor to Indians
A plane carrying the Olympic flame arrives before Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air...
10,000 volunteers drop out; Tokyo Olympics open in 50 days