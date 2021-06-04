Vulgar pro-Trump signs in yard won’t be taken down, homeowner says

ROSELLE PARK, N.J. (WABC) - It has become a neighborhood attraction or an eyesore, depending on a person’s point of view.

The issue is not Andrea Dick’s strong support for former President Donald Trump, it is her signs in the front yard full of profane language.

One shows Trump giving the middle finger with both hands.

“I’m done, and those flags are not coming down,” Dick said.

She is upset about last year’s election results. She has gotten heat from the city about the language on some of the signs.

“They want me to take the flags down by Monday, which is not happening,” she said. “I have a right to have those flags up there - freedom of speech.”

Dick said she and her family have lived in the area a long time, and they are settled in to their opinions. Some say the family have always expressed their views.

“My kids started school in 2013. I dropped him off in first grade, drove down this block - Confederate flag,” said neighbor Meremu Chikwendu. “Confederate flag in front of this house, and it’s just - we’re in New Jersey, you know? It’s just jarring.”

The house has become a tourist attraction, with some coming to show support and others absolute shock.

“This is terrible,” another neighbor said. “I mean kids go by here, family neighborhood, and why?”

The city wants the offensive signs removed, so kids attending the school near the house will not see the foul language.

“At this stage, we have issued a warning,” said Roselle Mayor Joseph Signorello III. “The summons is going out (Thursday). If there’s no compliance there, there is going to be a court appearance and a subsequent fine.”

The fine for keeping the signs up could cost up to $500 a day.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.