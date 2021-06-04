Advertisement

Swanson stays hot with 2-run HR as Braves top Nationals 5-0

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Dansby Swanson continued his power surge by hitting a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 5-1. Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start of the season, allowed only one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

He walked five batters with five strikeouts. Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in the streak, including in back-to-back games against Washington. The homer landed about halfway up the left-field seats. Ozzie Albies drove in two runs with three hits.

