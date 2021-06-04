Swanson stays hot with 2-run HR as Braves top Nationals 5-0

(AP) - Dansby Swanson continued his power surge by hitting a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 5-1. Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start of the season, allowed only one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

He walked five batters with five strikeouts. Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in the streak, including in back-to-back games against Washington. The homer landed about halfway up the left-field seats. Ozzie Albies drove in two runs with three hits.

