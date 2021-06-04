Advertisement

S.C. man shoots himself while trying to show off his new holster

By Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sent to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Authorities were called to 1410 48th Avenue North on Thursday morning for a gun discharge, according to a report from Myrtle Beach police.

An online search shows that address is the Myrtlewood Villas condominium complex, just off Highway 17 Bypass.

The victim, a 55-year-old man who reportedly is an employee of the complex, said he just got a new gun holster and wanted to show it to another man, according to police.

As the victim was dropping the magazine out of the firearm, he pulled the trigger and shot himself between his left ring finger and pinky, the report stated.

Authorities reportedly found the firearm in an office on a filing cabinet. Police said a shell casing was found on the floor, but the bullet never penetrated the office wall.

According to the report, the victim was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the victim’s gun and all accessories were placed into property and evidence.

