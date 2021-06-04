Advertisement

North Augusta police chase ends with crash; two in custody

By Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:10 AM EDT
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirms two people are in custody after an early morning police chase in North Augusta ended with a crash.

Officers tell our crew that it started as a traffic stop near the Plaza Place Apartments off Georgia Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Friday, but the driver refused to stop.

Authorities say the chase ended about five miles away on Audubon Circle after officers deployed stop-sticks, causing the driver to crash into a gate just off the road.

Officers tell us the driver and a passenger were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges including including evading arrest.

Police chase started near the Plaza Place Apartments and ended on Audubon Circle in North...
Police chase started near the Plaza Place Apartments and ended on Audubon Circle in North Augusta.(WRDW)
NADPS chase ends with crash on Audubon Circle.
NADPS chase ends with crash on Audubon Circle.(WRDW)

