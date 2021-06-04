North Augusta police chase ends with crash; two in custody
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirms two people are in custody after an early morning police chase in North Augusta ended with a crash.
Officers tell our crew that it started as a traffic stop near the Plaza Place Apartments off Georgia Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Friday, but the driver refused to stop.
Authorities say the chase ended about five miles away on Audubon Circle after officers deployed stop-sticks, causing the driver to crash into a gate just off the road.
Officers tell us the driver and a passenger were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges including including evading arrest.
