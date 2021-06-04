A week after teacher vanished, here’s what we know

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends and family members continue to hold out hope for the safe return of missing teacher Tina Prince, a week after she vanished.

On Friday, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said he would make an afternoon announcement on the case.

Meanwhile, a Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman said the agency “not been requested” to search other bodies of water, a day after spending much of Thursday using high-tech equipment and boats to search a small pond near Highway 24 .

Prince was nowhere to be found at that pond.

Still, Sandersville has been buzzing with conversation about the first-grade teacher’s disappearance.

News 12′s Will Volk is in Washington County, and we'll have live updates from him all day as the search continues for Tina Prince.

“What happened that night, you know? I’m trying to put the pieces together,” Priscilla Puebla said Thursday. ”What exactly happened? Because it’s not like her to just vanish.”

Puebla is Prince’s cousin. She’s also the manager at Puebla’s Mexican restaurant, the last place Prince’s family saw her. She went outside to take a phone call, and they haven’t heard from her since then.

“We don’t know exactly what’s going on. We don’t know if somebody did something,” Puebla said.

Prince was on people’s minds Thursday night during a prayer vigil at First Church of the Nazarene .

It was a packed service. Both the floor and the balcony were full with people from the community some people I talked to didn’t even know Tina, but they came out to support her family.

During the service, one of Prince’s co-workers read a poem about her classroom and how much she loved her students. Her family did not speak but a pastor gave a statement on their behalf. They thanked the community and law enforcement for doing everything they can to help find Tina.

They also said: “Our hearts are truly broken. We believe in the power of prayer especially for the people or person that may be responsible for Tina’s disappearance. Tina if you’re out there an you hear this message please know your family loves you.”

Her nephew was thankful for the support from those who showed up.

“It’s amazing just to see the members of the community be in there. Wanting to honor Aunt Tina as a person, being there with each other is was very emotional, its was genuine, it wasn’t like everybody was coming there just to come there it was real,” said Mason Evans, Prince’s nephew.

Sheriff Cochran said: “Ms. Prince has and continued to touch many lives in our community and people love her. They’re just wanting to see her come home soon.”

Deputies say they did receive some more information Thursday and investigators are going through it. They are also going back to see if there are any clues and leads they might have missed.

On Wednesday, the FBI joined the investigation into the disappearance of Prince.

That was the same day authorities released photos of Prince in S&T Food, a local convenience store sometime after she left the restaurant.

The cashier said she acted normal and bought cigarettes and a cigar. It’s about a half a mile from where she left her car at Walmart.

