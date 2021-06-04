Hands-only CPR training to be offered at Laney-Walker Farmers Market

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hands-only CPR training will be offered this afternoon at the Laney-Walker Farmers Market.

It will take place starting at 4:30 p.m. at the market, 850 Laney Walker Blvd.

Performing immediate CPR in the case of cardiac arrest can double or triple a victim’s odds of survival.

The farmers market represents a collaboration between the American Heart Association, Augusta Locally Grown and Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development. The market will continue doubling SNAP benefits, meaning when shoppers swipe their SNAP card at the market manager booth, they will receive $2 in market tokens for every $1 spent. There will also be crafts and activities for children and live music.

The market is open the first Friday of every month. Since opening, the market has seen more than 1,000 shoppers and sold more than $5,000 in goods.

