Gunfire hits vehicle in early morning incident at Augusta shopping center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gunshots rang out Friday morning in a shopping center parking lot, damaging a vehicle but hurting no one.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 5:45 a.m. to the parking lot of the Colony Plaza shopping center at 2115 Windsor Spring Road to investigate a report of gunfire.

Authorities determined the victim, Lavosier Hunt, 42, of Augusta, arrived at 2115 Windsor Spring Road to work out at Planet Fitness with a female friend. Shortly thereafter, Hunt saw a vehicle driven by Deangelo Fortson, 36, of Hephzibah, pull up and park next to Hunt’s vehicle.

Fortson then exited his vehicle and shot 12 times at Hunt, striking the vehicle multiple times before leaving the scene in an unknown direction, deputies reported.

Hunt was not injured.

Warrants have been filed on Fortson for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities didn’t release a photo or description of Fortson.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.