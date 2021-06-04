Advertisement

Gunfire hits vehicle in early morning incident at Augusta shopping center

Shooting
Shooting(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gunshots rang out Friday morning in a shopping center parking lot, damaging a vehicle but hurting no one.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 5:45 a.m. to the parking lot of the Colony Plaza shopping center at 2115 Windsor Spring Road to investigate a report of gunfire.

Authorities determined the victim, Lavosier Hunt, 42, of Augusta, arrived at 2115 Windsor Spring Road to work out at Planet Fitness with a female friend. Shortly thereafter, Hunt saw a vehicle driven by Deangelo Fortson, 36, of Hephzibah, pull up and park next to Hunt’s vehicle.

Fortson then exited his vehicle and shot 12 times at Hunt, striking the vehicle multiple times before leaving the scene in an unknown direction, deputies reported.

Hunt was not injured.

Warrants have been filed on Fortson for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities didn’t release a photo or description of Fortson.

MORE | Body found in connection with ‘suspicious’ situation on Tobacco Road

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in connection with ‘suspicious’ situation on Tobacco Road
Tina Prince
Missing teacher update: Prayers, concerns and hope abound in Washington County
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
Fla. man jailed in kidnapping, sex trafficking of Augusta child
These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished

Latest News

Aiken and Allendale will host the traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in...
Aiken, Allendale to host Smithsonian exhibit on democracy
Health care
Biden administration reassessing part of Georgia health plan
The issue is not Andrea Dick's strong support for former President Donald Trump, it is her...
Vulgar pro-Trump signs in yard won’t be taken down, homeowner says
Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black is hitting the road with Lisa Hartman Black and is...
Clint Black coming to Bell Auditorium in Augusta