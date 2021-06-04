Advertisement

‘Foster grandmas’ help give a loving touch for children in Hope House

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every child deserves love and attention, and over at Hope House, they support both women and their children who suffer from drug and substance abuse.

The pandemic has caused lots of extra support like foster grandmas to stay away but now that things are looking more promising, the kids couldn’t be happier to run into their arms.

And there’s no warmer place than Grandma’s arms. And though distance served as a barrier to soft touches and cozy hugs, the foster grandparents say seeing their kids’ faces was priceless.

“I haven’t been here since a year and two months,” Jessie Henry said. “It feels so good to be back.”

Because of the pandemic, children at hope house couldn’t see their foster grandparents they’ve come to love and trust like henry, a 90-year-old foster grandmother.

“Taking care of the babies... I read to them, I sing to them, I read to them sometimes, I teach them how to crawl,” Henry said. “It really is a special touch.”

“Many times these children do not know their own grandparents or have lost contact with their own grandparents,” Kathlen Ernce, executive director of the Senior Citizen Counsel said.

Ernce says it’s another set of arms and hearts that children recognize even beyond the center.

“There was another foster grandparent who was in Walmart and all of a sudden, she felt arms being hugged around her knees,” she said. “The grandparent says, ‘that’s fine, I’m her foster grandmother,’ and the dad says, ‘oh, well I thought she was making you up because she talks about you all the time.’”

She says their relationship and connection are very unique-, holding their tiny hands for just a moment but their big hearts for a lifetime.

If anyone is interested in becoming a foster grandparent, the center says they’ll be more than happy to have you. You must be 55 or older and meet the guidelines. You can find more information on Hope House’s website.

