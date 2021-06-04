Fire kills 73-year-old in Emanuel County; power cords blamed

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that Dorothy I. Williams, 73, was killed in an accidental fire earlier this week at her home in Twin City, a town of about 1,700 a few miles east of Swainsboro.

The Twin City Fire Department arrived on scene just before 9 p.m. Tuesday to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the 762-foot, 22-year-old wood-frame dwelling and discovered Williams on the living room floor.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Pooler later performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be smoke and soot inhalation.

An investigator with King’s office, along with the Twin City and Swainsboro fire chiefs, examined the scene Wednesday and ruled the fire accidental.

“The investigation revealed multiple extension cords and power strips being used in the home,” King said. “This tragic fire appears to have started in the living room where two power strips were supplying power to an extension cord running a window unit. There were unfortunately no smoke detectors found in the home.”

King’s office assisted the Twin City Fire Department, Twin City Police Department and the Emanuel County Coroner’s Office with this investigation.

This marks the 66th death from a Georgia fire in 2021.

