Eberle, Factor lead Oklahoma St. past Georgia 3-2 in WCWS

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Chyenne Factor’s two-run homer in the fourth inning helped No. 5 seed Oklahoma State defeat Georgia 3-2 in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams. Carrie Eberle gave up one earned run in a complete game victory for the Cowgirls. She scattered seven hits, struck out two and walked one.

Oklahoma State advanced to play James Madison, which stunned No. 1 seed Oklahoma 4-3 earlier in the day, in a winners bracket matchup on Friday. Georgia will play Oklahoma on Saturday in an elimination game.

