Deputies respond to ‘suspicious’ situation on Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 1700 Block of Tobacco Rd.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a female who had injuries to her body and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have responded to the scene and are actively working this case. No further information is available at this time.

