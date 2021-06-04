Advertisement

Daughter of firefighter shot and killed wears father’s jacket at graduation

By KABC Staff
Jun. 4, 2021
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) - The daughter of a firefighter who was shot to death earlier in the week graduated high school Thursday.

KABC reports several hundred firefighters in black uniforms lined the entrance to the venue as Joslyn Carlon and her family entered.

She wore her father’s firefighting jacket over her graduation robe.

The bittersweet moment came only two days after 44-year-old Tory Carlon was shot and killed at his fire station by a coworker.

Authorities said it was the result of an unspecified work-related dispute.

The gunman took his own life at his home after setting it on fire.

A captain wounded in the shooting is recovering from surgery.

