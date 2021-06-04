Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Skies will be mostly cloudy and lows this morning look to stay in the upper 60s to near 70° once again.

Staying unsettled for the weekend with a chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoons. High temperatures look to stay seasonal in the upper 80s. It will also be feeling more like summer with more humidity.

Rain totals through the weekend currently look to range from .5″ - 1.5″. The weather pattern will remain unsettled into next week with elevated chances for showers and storms sticking around and highs staying seasonal in the upper 80s to near 90. Keep it here for the latest updates.

