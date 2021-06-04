Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -As we continue through this evening we’ll see the showers coming to an end. The greatest chance for storms will be in our southern counties but everyone will have the potential to see a storm or two. Temperatures this evening will fall out of the low 90s into the middle 80s by 9 pm with lows by morning around 67°.

We’ll start your Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s by 10 am. As we continue through tomorrow afternoon the chance for scattered thunderstorms will return with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. The summer storm pattern will continue through this weekend and most of next week. High temperatures look to stay seasonal in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will also be feeling more like summer with the humidity sticking around over the next 7 days.

Rain totals through the weekend currently look to range from .5″ - 1.5″. The weather pattern will remain unsettled into next week with elevated chances for showers and storms sticking around and highs staying seasonal in the upper 80s to near 90. Keep it here for the latest updates.

