Clint Black coming to Bell Auditorium in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grammy-winner Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, will make a stop at the Bell Auditorium in early 2022.

Black is bringing his “Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour” to Augusta on Feb. 10.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale June 11 at 10 a.m. at AECtix.com. “Clint and Lisa Experience” pre-show packages are also available online at AECtix.com.

Black earned 22 #1 singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada, a Grammy Award and numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards over his career.

The Houston-raised musician started his career on the Texas nightclub circuit.

