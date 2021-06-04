Car crashes into a home in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash involving a car crashing into a house in Appling.

According to Columbia County dispatch the call came in at 6:34 p.m. at 1583 Appling-Harlem Road.

Columbia County EMS and fire are responding and injuries are reported.

News 12 crew is on the way to the scene now. We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

