Advertisement

Car crashes into a home in Appling

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash involving a car crashing into a house in Appling.

According to Columbia County dispatch the call came in at 6:34 p.m. at 1583 Appling-Harlem Road.

Columbia County EMS and fire are responding and injuries are reported.

News 12 crew is on the way to the scene now. We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Prince
Missing teacher update: Prayers, concerns and hope abound in Washington County
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’
These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
Florida man jailed over kidnapping, sex trafficking of Augusta child
Rhett Riviere
Man charged in with secretly recording video of woman at Aiken vacation rental

Latest News

Day 6 in search for missing Columbia County teacher, ‘It’s not like her to just vanish’
Family and friends gather for a vigil praying for the safe return of Washington County teacher
It’s been almost a week now. Search efforts in Washington County coming up short for another...
Vigil for missing Washington County teacher
S.C. sees unprecedented number of murders in 2020
There’s rarely a dull day for residents at The Social at Savannah, thanks in large part to...
Assisted living facility using ‘baby bunny therapy’ to help residents
In the aftermath of a critical audit, a three-and-a-half hour hearing and a closed-door meeting...
McMaster directs SLED, Department of Administration to review DJJ policies