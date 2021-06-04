Biden administration reassessing part of Georgia health plan

ATLANTA (AP) — The Biden administration is re-evaluating a plan by Georgia officials to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The state has proposed having residents shop through private websites instead of Healthcare.gov.

The plan was approved by former President Donald Trump’s administration last year.

But in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, current federal officials say the plan needs to be re-evaluated amid efforts to boost the ACA, former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

“In its application, Georgia neither quantified the size of the expected investment by the private sector nor indicated any specific commitments by the private sector to engage in outreach and marketing,” the letter said.

Kemp claims bypassing healthcare.gov will lead to better service and more options but critics fear people will find it harder to shop for coverage.

