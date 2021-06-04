Advertisement

Augusta crash kills 19-month-old boy

By Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a young child who was injured in a traffic accident earlier this week.

Khyren Williams, 19 months old, of Augusta, died Friday.

The child was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday on Bobby Jones Expressway at Wrightsboro Road, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

The child was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he died at 2:36 p.m. Friday.

No autopsy will be done.

