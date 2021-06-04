Advertisement

Augusta Museum of History beginning expansion project this week

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Museum of History is getting more space to share our city’s stories. Commissioners just gave the green light to expand it this week. The Augusta Museum of History is finally ready to begin their expansion project thanks to the community who voted in favor for the SPLOST 7 funding.

“We’re fortunate that they approved it 4-5 years ago and now we are seeing the fruits of all that labor and the commitment to improving institutions around this area,” said Nancy Glaser.

The project includes renovations to the warehouse, additional space to store artifacts, and a new woodshop. The warehouse will be connected to the main museum and the Knox Center.

“We will be able to connect it on two levels, it will have it’s own dedicated elevator, a collections elevator, but will allow us to move exhibit furniture from one end of the building to another,” she said.

Glaser says while many people may not have access to those areas this allows them to be able to provide more inside the museum.

“I see an expanded Godfather of Soul Exhibition, I see more temporary exhibits that we will be able to provide the community, I see expanding the virtual programming that we do right now,” she said.

She says the museum is a popular attraction for people all over and things are slowly returning back to normal.

“Our facility rental program is starting to improve, we’re getting more weddings and receptions, luncheons, and birthday parties, but it’s taken awhile. There has to be a confidence in the community, and I think that is slowly coming back,” she said.

Construction drawings of the plan still have to be done before bidding it out to a company. Glaser says the goal is for construction to start early next year and be completed in the fall.

MORE: | Local mom launches summer camp for children with special needs

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Prince
Missing teacher update: Prayers, concerns and hope abound in Washington County
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’
These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
Florida man jailed over kidnapping, sex trafficking of Augusta child
Rhett Riviere
Man charged in with secretly recording video of woman at Aiken vacation rental

Latest News

Day 6 in search for missing Columbia County teacher, ‘It’s not like her to just vanish’
Family and friends gather for a vigil praying for the safe return of Washington County teacher
It’s been almost a week now. Search efforts in Washington County coming up short for another...
Vigil for missing Washington County teacher
S.C. sees unprecedented number of murders in 2020
There’s rarely a dull day for residents at The Social at Savannah, thanks in large part to...
Assisted living facility using ‘baby bunny therapy’ to help residents
In the aftermath of a critical audit, a three-and-a-half hour hearing and a closed-door meeting...
McMaster directs SLED, Department of Administration to review DJJ policies