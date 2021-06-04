Augusta Museum of History beginning expansion project this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Museum of History is getting more space to share our city’s stories. Commissioners just gave the green light to expand it this week. The Augusta Museum of History is finally ready to begin their expansion project thanks to the community who voted in favor for the SPLOST 7 funding.

“We’re fortunate that they approved it 4-5 years ago and now we are seeing the fruits of all that labor and the commitment to improving institutions around this area,” said Nancy Glaser.

The project includes renovations to the warehouse, additional space to store artifacts, and a new woodshop. The warehouse will be connected to the main museum and the Knox Center.

“We will be able to connect it on two levels, it will have it’s own dedicated elevator, a collections elevator, but will allow us to move exhibit furniture from one end of the building to another,” she said.

Glaser says while many people may not have access to those areas this allows them to be able to provide more inside the museum.

“I see an expanded Godfather of Soul Exhibition, I see more temporary exhibits that we will be able to provide the community, I see expanding the virtual programming that we do right now,” she said.

She says the museum is a popular attraction for people all over and things are slowly returning back to normal.

“Our facility rental program is starting to improve, we’re getting more weddings and receptions, luncheons, and birthday parties, but it’s taken awhile. There has to be a confidence in the community, and I think that is slowly coming back,” she said.

Construction drawings of the plan still have to be done before bidding it out to a company. Glaser says the goal is for construction to start early next year and be completed in the fall.

